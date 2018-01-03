KUSA
Shelter-in-place ordered for Parker neighborhood

KUSA 7:20 PM. MST January 03, 2018

KUSA - Police are investigating what they call an "unknown situation possibly involving a firearm" in the area of 20000 Summerset Court in Parker Wednesday night.

No further details have been released. 

A Code Red was issued.

