Sheriff: Weekend police shootings unprecedented in Larimer County

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a fatal, officer-involved shooting July 1, 2017, on Prospect Road (Photo: Cassa Niedringhaus/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - In an unprecedented series of events, officers from three Larimer County law-enforcement agencies fatally shot two men in unrelated incidents over the weekend.

A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy shot Chet Knuppel, 23, during a foot pursuit on the edge of southeast Fort Collins on Friday. On Saturday, Fort Collins Police Services and Colorado State University officers shot an armed man — Jeremy Holmes, 19 — on the edge of the Colorado State University campus.

Sheriff Justin Smith said via Facebook on Sunday that police shootings on consecutive days were a first in his nearly three decades in law enforcement in Larimer County.

Citing an increase in violent crime locally, Smith wrote, "... no one should be surprised that officers are themselves facing more and more situations where they may have to use higher degrees of force."

