Sheriff's office taking over Jeffco internet crime unit

District Attorney Pete Weir (Photo: KUSA)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will take over one of the state’s most prolific units preventing child sex offenses after it was shut down due to claims of ethical violations.

Authorities announced that the sheriff’s office would take over the CHEEZO unit Tuesday. It used to be in the hands of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel said it was unethical for the DA’s office – which is run by lawyers – to use fake personas to catch criminals. This prompted it to be temporarily shut down back in December.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jeffco internet crime unit shut down due to claims of ethical violations

The CHEEZO unit has been involved in nearly a thousand cases – most involving men trying to meet young women over the internet.

According to cheezo.org, the program has arrested 924 people since it launched in 2005. Fifty seven of those arrests were made this year.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader and District Attorney Pete Weir will formally announce the CHEEZO Unit’s transfer during a news conference on Wednesday.



(© 2017 KUSA)