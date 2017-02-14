Sick of geese droppings in Denver parks? The city is, too

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Take a stroll through Washington Park and it’s hard not to run into a goose or at least what they leave behind on the pavement and grass.

“It’s becoming such an issue that you can’t even really enjoy the park as much as you used to because there’s so much poop,” said Jennifer Laird.

Laird and her friend Darci Barlow took their dogs for a walk through the park Tuesday morning and did their best to dodge the piles of goose poop.

“It’s all over the place. The dogs eat it. We step in it,” Barlow said.

(Photo: KUSA)

The goose poop problem at Wash Park is nothing new, but some residents feel it’s gotten worse in recent years.

“I don’t recall it ever being this bad,” said Barlow.

Denver Parks and Recreation is used to fielding complaints about the geese this time of year. Vicki Vargas-Madrid is usually the one to take the call.

“I would say the biggest complaint has to do with goose poop,” Vargas-Madrid said.

(Photo: KUSA)

Vargas-Madrid is the wildlife program administrator for the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation. She said the city has only been tracking the geese population at Denver parks for the past couple years. Canada geese live throughout Colorado year-round and migrant populations will stay during the fall and winter.

“You see the larger populations of geese because of the migratory population and the resident population that hang out together,” Vargas-Madrid explained.

Vargas-Madrid estimated that the resident geese population at Wash Park totaled anywhere from 500 to 700. She said that number could triple this time of year thanks to the migratory population.

While Vargas-Madrid admitted there are a lot of geese filling up Denver’s parks, there’s little the city can do to curb the population. Canada geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

(Photo: KUSA)

“There are only certain things that you can do to manage their populations,” Vargas-Madrid said.

Denver Parks and Recreation has employed two strategies over the years. They rub oil on goose eggs which prevents the eggs from developing and hatching. They also use a remote-controlled boat dubbed the “Goosinator,” to scare away gaggles of geese. Vargas-Madrid admitted the Goosinator is only a temporary solution that really doesn’t drive the geese away for good.

“There are other states that have tried, and possibly even currently, doing more drastic measures such as harvesting geese for soup for the homeless,” Vargas-Madrid said.

“Those are options that are out there.”

Vargas-Madrid said the decision to harvest geese in Colorado wouldn’t require legislation.

“I think probably the biggest consideration would have to be through the public,” she said. “Is the public ready to go to those types of management strategies for geese?”

Jennifer Laird and Darci Barlow said they’d certainly be open to the idea.

“These geese have meat on their bones, so why don’t we put it to good use?” Laird said.

“If the community is ready for pot, they’re ready for geese stew,” Barlow added with a laugh.

