Single-engine plane crashes near Front Range Airport

KUSA - The Federal Aviation Administration confirms neither of the two people aboard a single-engine plane that crashed near the Front Range Airport Thursday were seriously injured.
Information about exactly what happened was sparse.
Investigators are working to piece together what caused the Bellanca 17-30 to crash. It happened about 2.5 miles northeast of Front Range Airport.
