Sinkhole in Denver could cause traffic issues

DENVER - Heavy water pressure kept a car that fell into a sinkhole from being swallowed up.
It was a 12-inch pipe that burst at 5000 National Western Drive in Denver. Denver Water crews had to shut down a section of the road between Franklin Street and Race Court.
12" pipe at 5000 National Western expected to be fixed & at least 1 lane of small section of road closed btwn Franklin/Race open by 7 AM.— Denver Water (@DenverWater) July 12, 2017
Denver Water expects the water main to be repaired and to have service restored by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A tow truck had to pull the car out of the sinkhole so crews could make the repairs.
A water main break has occurred in N. Denver. @DenverWater is on scene. #9News pic.twitter.com/w52TPb85Mw— Adam Vance 9News (@AdamVance9News) July 12, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs