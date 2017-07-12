Sinkhole in Denver could cause traffic issues

(Photo: Adam Vance)

DENVER - Heavy water pressure kept a car that fell into a sinkhole from being swallowed up.

It was a 12-inch pipe that burst at 5000 National Western Drive in Denver. Denver Water crews had to shut down a section of the road between Franklin Street and Race Court.

12" pipe at 5000 National Western expected to be fixed & at least 1 lane of small section of road closed btwn Franklin/Race open by 7 AM. — Denver Water (@DenverWater) July 12, 2017

Denver Water expects the water main to be repaired and to have service restored by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A tow truck had to pull the car out of the sinkhole so crews could make the repairs.

A water main break has occurred in N. Denver. @DenverWater is on scene. #9News pic.twitter.com/w52TPb85Mw — Adam Vance 9News (@AdamVance9News) July 12, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV