KUSA
Close

Sinkhole in Denver could cause traffic issues

Megan Morris, KUSA 5:47 AM. MDT July 12, 2017

DENVER - Heavy water pressure kept a car that fell into a sinkhole from being swallowed up.

It was a 12-inch pipe that burst at 5000 National Western Drive in Denver.  Denver Water crews had to shut down a section of the road between Franklin Street and Race Court.

Denver Water expects the water main to be repaired and to have service restored by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A tow truck had to pull the car out of the sinkhole so crews could make the repairs.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories