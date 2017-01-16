Skier dies after hitting tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Town of Breckenridge, a ski resort in winter, altitude 2926 m with peaks in the vicinity over 4200 m, one of the highest regions of the United States. Early morning, Summit County, Colorado, United States (Photo: Auscape)

BRECKENRIDGE, COLO. (AP) - Authorities say a skier died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week.



The Summit Daily News reports that 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver was reported missing Thursday evening and was found unresponsive by searchers Friday morning. Summit County coroner Regan Wood says he wasn't wearing a helmet and died of a severe skull fracture.



Breckenridge vice president John Buhler issued a statement expressing the resort's sympathy for his family and friends.



It's the third ski-related death in Colorado this ski season. Last month, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge and 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio, Texas died after falling from a lift that malfunctioned at Ski Granby Ranch.



Nine people died while skiing or snowboarding in the state last season.

