Skier dies after hitting tree at Eldora Mountain Resort

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a 23-year-old skier died after he hit a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort southwest of Boulder.



The Daily Camera reports the skier, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious and not breathing Tuesday morning on a black diamond run called Mule Shoe. Cmdr. Nick Goldberger with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says ski patrollers performed CPR and called a medical helicopter, but it was grounded because of high winds.

The skier, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after he was found. Investigators have not said what caused him to crash.



The last skier to die at the resort was University of Colorado student Rob Miles in December 2014.

