Skier from Mexico dies after hitting snow at Breckenridge

A skier at Breckenridge Ski Resort. (Photo: LIAM DORAN | VAIL RESORTS VIA BLOOMBERG)

BRECKENRIDGE, COLO. (AP) - A 26-year-old skier died after hitting the snow on an expert run at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Friday.

The Summit Daily News reported Monday that coroner Regan Wood that Ricardo Cohen of Mexico City suffered severe head trauma even though he was wearing a helmet at the time.

The accidental death is the fourth ski-related death in the state this year and the third at Breckenridge. Nine people died while skiing or snowboarding in the state last season.

Breckenridge's vice president, John Buhler, issued a statement saying Breckenridge and parent company Vail Resorts extended their deepest sympathy and support to Cohen's family and friends.

___



Information from: Summit Daily News

