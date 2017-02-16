Skier killed in Garfield County avalanche identified

Courtesy: CAIC website (Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

GARFIELD COUNTY - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an avalanche in a remote part of the Flat Tops Wilderness Area Tuesday.

The victim, 55-year-old Jesse Christiansen of Steamboat Springs, was skiing near Sheriff Reservoir when he was caught in the slide. Another skier survived the avalanche, the sheriff’s office says.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 skier killed, another survives avalanche in Garfield County

Christiansen’s body was recovered from the area on Wednesday afternoon. His cause of death is being investigated as an accident.

A number of agencies – including the Garfield, Routt and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Offices – helped with the recovery effort.

It was the first Colorado avalanche death of 2017.

