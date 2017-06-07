Skyline Beer Garden opens for the season on Friday

DENVER - There will be another place to enjoy a beer in the fresh Colorado air of the 16th Street Mall this weekend.

The Skyline Beer Garden is opening for the season on Friday at 11 a.m., and will be open daily until October.

This beer garden has 40,000 feet of space and live music every Friday and Saturday. There are 12 different beers on tap, as well as brats, burgers, salads and pretzels.

Don’t feel too guilty if you bring the kids to the beer garden: there’s also an area with ping pong, a mini golf course and cornhole.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

