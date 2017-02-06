Slain RTD officer laid to rest

Scott Von Lanken

LOVELAND - A man taken from his family far too soon was laid to rest Monday morning.

Scott Von Lanken, 56, was gunned down while he was working as a contract security officer for RTD late last Tuesday night. Investigators called the attack, which happened near Union Station, “completely unprovoked.”

The suspect, 37-year-old Joshua Cummings, was taken into custody about 20 minutes later.

Family and friends remember Von Lanken as hard-working and committed to making the lives of everyone around him better.

“He just had such a passion to reach out to people in this area and see their lives change,” Shellie, his wife of 35 years, said.

Shellie says Von Lanken was working 65 hours a week to provide for her and their two twin daughters – one of whom is disabled.

He also worked as a pastor in various churches, something he took a break from to spend more time at his job with RTD.

“He always had a connection with being a police officer and pastor because he had such a heart to help people. When he was a pastor he would help people, but he felt like when he was a police officer, or security officer, he always felt like he could really help people,” Shellie said.

Right before he died, an arrest affidavit says Von Lanken was helping two women find their way home on the light rail. That’s when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a gun at his neck, telling him something to the effect of “do as I tell you.”

Cummings fired, according to Denver Police, and Von Lanken crumpled to the ground.

Scott Von Lanken's exceptional life remembered

Despite what happened, Shellie says Von Lanken would have wanted people to forgive Cummings.

“I know very well, my husband, if he was here right now, he would tell us, and tell his daughters to forgive this man,” she said. “ I would like to know why (the shooter) would take somebody who is so loved and so needed in the family. I would like to know why he would do this. And if you could understand the pain that he caused, how somebody’s life could just be changed overnight—Never take for granted, never, the people you love because you don’t know if you’re going to see them tomorrow."

The memorial service was at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Loveland.

A memorial fund has been set up for Von Lanken. You can help his family here by making a donation in the name of Scott Von Lanken at the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union.

(© 2017 KUSA)