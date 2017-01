(Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

KUSA - Around 1,125 Xcel customers in Brush woke up without power Wednesday morning thanks to a sleepy driver.

Colorado State Patrol says the driver took out a power pole in the 28500 block of Morgan County Road S.

No one was hurt.

Xcel was on the scene making repairs as of around 7 a.m.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

