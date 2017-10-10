‘Slight train derailment' to close Commerce City road for 16 hours

(Photo: Juan Martinez)

KUSA - What Commerce City Police characterized as a “slight train derailment” that left the tracks severely damaged Tuesday morning will leave one road closed for 16 hours.

According to Commerce City Police, a train was moving through the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad loading railyard in the 4400 block of East 60th Avenue just after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the tracks failed.

This train was a cargo unit, police said, and no one was on board at the time. No cargo was spilled and no chemicals were released.

Police say 60th Street will close between Claremont Avenue and Brighton Boulevard for 16 hours while crews make repairs.

Commerce City Police Commander Rob McCoy says this intersection is mostly commercial, so authorities are not expecting much traffic backup.

