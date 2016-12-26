KUSA
Small fire at Smoker Friendly store

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:39 AM. MST December 26, 2016

BRIGHTON - There was an unexpected type of smoke at a Smoker Friendly store in Brighton early Monday morning.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly contain a small fire that broke out just after 2 a.m. at the Smoker Friendly on Bridge Street. The blaze was contained to a show cabinet and did limited damage.

What caused the fire is still under investigation, according to Brighton Fire.

