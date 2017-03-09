(Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - People in around 310 Genesee-area homes were told to be ready to evacuate after a two to three acre wildfire broke out near Corwina Park Thursday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was contained by around 3:40 p.m.

The blaze -- dubbed the Cold Spring fire -- spread to low grass, brush and tree branches, the sheriff’s office said.

Forty five firefighters from eight agencies were on the scene working the fire.

The Lair o' the Bear parking lot was closed for the firefighting operations, JeffCo Open Space tweeted, but has since reopened.

There’s no word yet on the cause. Temperatures have been unseasonably warm with dry conditions throughout much of the Front Range – sparking fires around the area.

