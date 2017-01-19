Smoking in Glenwood Springs could cost you $500

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - At the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Chief Terry Wilson and his officers are striking out on a new smoking ban in the downtown area.
“We had a ton of complaints over the years, people that took their kids to a downtown park or event and got tired of being in a cloud of smoke at those events,” Wilson said.
The town has mapped out areas – outside-- where people can’t smoke near businesses or parks.
Essentially, if you are in the public domain and if they do smoke, that cigarette could burn up between $200 and $500.
“It’s a graduated scale, and right now it’s a fine of up to $200 for the first offense and up to $500 for the second offense,” Wilson said.
Police have spent months on education putting information out on social media, websites, the local newspaper and have put up a number of signs, but Chief Wilson says they are now moving to enforcement.
“We are in the transition from handing out pamphlets to handing out tickets,” Wilson said.
With a ban that might fire up smokers while clearing the air for those who don’t, “it’s an attempt to generate some consideration for others,” Wilson said.
