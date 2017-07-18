Snake knocks out power for 6,500 people

A generic photo of a snake. This was not the one that knocked out power for thousands of people. (Photo: David McNew, 2006 Getty Images)

KUSA - What’s scary than a snake? A snake that you can’t see … because your power is out.

Xcel Energy confirms that one particularly athletic snake climbed 12 feet off the ground and into some equipment at a Johnstown substation Monday night, leaving 6,500 people in Platteville, Johnstown, Milliken and Loveland without power.

The snake also caused a small fire – and did not survive.

Power was restored shortly before midnight.

While an Xcel spokesperson couldn’t provide an exact number of times this has happened, she says animals are the largest cause of power outages.

