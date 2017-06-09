Sneak peek at Tabor Center renovations coming in November

(Photo: Courtesy David Partnership Architects)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tabor Center, the 30-story, 734,915-square-foot mixed-use tower on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver, will have a new lobby and outdoor plaza in November, courtesy of a $12 million renovation by the Chicago-based owner of the tower, Callahan Capital Partners.

Callahan last month embarked on renovations to the lobby that will replace finishes that are roughly 30 years old and turn the plaza behind the building into a more inviting space, said Todd Hartman of Callahan. The Tabor Center, located between Larimer and Lawrence streets, includes an office tower, a Westin hotel and retail space.

"The plaza upgrades are something the public will see and appreciate," said Brit Probst, principal at Denver's Davis Partnership Architects, which designed the renovation. "It will be a much more habitable, pleasant environment."

Tabor Center is just under 90 percent occupied, Hartman said. The tower was constructed in 1985 and underwent a renovation in 2009.

