Sneak peek: RTD's new light rail line through Aurora

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Aurora will get its long-awaited light rail line next week when the Regional Transportation District opens its newest element of the sprawling FasTracks construction project.

The R Line, which opens on Friday, Feb. 24, is a $687 million, 10.5 mile light rail line that closes the gap in RTD’s light rail system along Interstate 225 between Parker Road and I-70. The R Line will be free for riders on opening day between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Grand Opening Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, on the top level of the Iliff Station Parking Garage at E. Iliff Ave & S. Blackhawk St. More information about the line is here.

RTD on Friday offered a group of reporters a “sneak peak” at the new line’s operations.

