Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Eldora

Authorities say a 23-year-old snowboarder died after he hit a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort southwest of Boulder.



The Daily Camera reports the snowboarder, who was an airman stationed at Buckley Air Force Base, was found unconscious and not breathing Tuesday morning on a black diamond run called Mule Shoe. Cmdr. Nick Goldberger with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office says ski patrollers performed CPR and called a medical helicopter, but it was grounded because of high winds.

The snowboarder, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after he was found. Investigators have not said what caused him to crash.



The sheriff's office initially said the man was skiing, but Goldberger said later Tuesday that there was some confusion.



The last skier or snowboarder to die at the resort was in December 2014.

