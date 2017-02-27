Snowboarder injured at Eldora Mountain Resort

Generic photo of Eldora Mountain Resort (Photo: Wikipedia)

KUSA - A snowboarder suffered a head injury while at Eldora Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at 1:01 p.m., the Eldora Ski Patrol responded to a report of an injured man at the Sundance Terrain Park.

Two ski patrollers arrived at the same time to find this person unconscious from a head injury. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

The man was taken by ambulance to Nederland High School, where North Colorado Med Evac flew him to St. Anthony Hospital in Denver.





