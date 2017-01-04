Snowboarder sought for hitting skier, not stopping

9NEWS file image of skiers at Keystone Resort (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a snowboarder who they say ran into a skier at Keystone Monday afternoon and then left without providing his name or contact information.

The Keystone Ski Patrol helped the woman who was hit. She was later taken to a nearby medical clinic. No additional information about the extent of her injuries was released.

Per the Skier Safety law, all skiers and snowboarders involved in a collision are required to stop and exchange information, as well as call for help.

The snowboarder involved in the collision is described as 5’9” and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black and red Ruroc Inferno full-face helmet and light brown pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 970-423-8913.

