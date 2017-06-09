Snowmelt pushes Poudre River to minor flood stage

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Poudre River into Monday (Photo: Miles Blumhardt/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Our hottest weather of the season toady through the weekend will increase snowmelt and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for the Poudre River.

The advisory runs today through 4 p.m. Monday from the mouth of the Poudre Canyon through Fort Collins. The hot weather in the mountains is expected to accelerate melting of an abundant snowpack, resulting in minor flooding of bike paths and trails in low-lying areas around Fort Collins.

The city has set up signs across the trail warning trail users it's flooded near the underpasses. Please detour around the areas.

Flood stage is 7.5 feet on the river. At 4:45 a.m. Friday, the river was at 6.2 feet. The forecast is for the river to rise to near 6.3 feet Saturday morning. At 6 feet, water spills into low-lying areas.

