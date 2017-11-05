Soldier based out of Fort Carson killed in Afghanistan

Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben (Photo: Courtesy the Department of Defense)

A U.S. Army sergeant based whose group is based in Fort Carson was killed Saturday in Afghanistan in the line of duty, the Department of Defense said.

Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben was 33 years old and originally from Simi Valley, California.

He was killed in action Saturday in the Logar Province as part of a combat operation there. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, the DoD said.

The Army is investigating the incident that led to Cribben's death.

He'd been a member of the Army since Nov. 20, 2002, and had just started a tour in Afghanistan. Cribben was a Special Forces Comm Sergeant, the DoD said.

He's a decorated soldier, having earned the Bronze Star Medal, nine Army Achievement Medals, five Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, among many other commendations.

