Some Colorado apartments lack sprinkler systems

KUSA - The Cunningham Fire Protection District says last week's fire that hospitalized a mother and her two young children started because of a stove.

The fire filled the home with so much smoke, all three passed out before they could go outside, according to Chief Jerry Rhodes. The mother's condition is improving but the 1 and 3 year old are still in intensive care as of Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say the outcome might have been different if Club Valencia Condos (located at 1304 S Parker Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County) were equipped with sprinklers.

Cunningham Fire covers a 4-mile stretch in Denver that has about twelve multi-family home buildings with no sprinkler systems. Many of them are older apartment complexes that house different immigrant communities.

When firefighters get a call about one of those locations, there is immediate concern because they don't know how intense the fire will be by the time they arrive, according to Chief Rhodes. Sprinklers have been proven to contain about 80 percent of fires before firefighters arrive on the scene.

While sprinklers may be very effective, they are not required for structures built before fire codes were established, which creates a unique problem for Cunningham Fire.

"This is one of those first areas to grow outside of downtown so that's why we have so many that were built in the 60's, 70's and later," Chief Rhodes said.

The issue may not be as rampant for South Metro Fire Rescue but there are structures without sprinklers in their district, too.

The problem is there is no simple solution, according to Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue. Installing sprinkler systems in older structures like Club Valencia would simply be too expensive and logistically challenging.

Both Chief Rhodes and Hurst say their departments have been talking with legislators hoping to come up with an answer.

"There's not a great answer," Hurst said. "I think pushing for new legislation where we can have that in new buildings will be important."

Firefighters say they have no choice but to use even more aggressive tactics when calls come in from older buildings. It's why they categorized Club Valencia's fire as a two alarm fire right away, even though only one unit was affected.

Firefighters hope residents realize the danger and take matters into their own hands.

"Having something practiced, having a plan in place, knowing exactly what's going to happen when the alarm sounds is really what these families need to know," according to Hurst.

Cunningham Fire says the majority of their calls are stove related. Unintended stove fires are also the number one cause for fires across the U.S., according to Chief Rhodes.

Firefighters say residents living in apartments without sprinkler systems may want to take a look at several tips that may help in case of an emergency. While some may seem obvious, crews say many families, especially immigrant families, may be unaware.

- Make sure smoke detectors are working

- Have an escape plan with at least two exits

- Leave the area of the fire before calling 911 (firefighters say many people call from inside a burning home)

- Don't go back inside if you can't see flames

- Sleep with your doors closed (firefighters say this can prevent smoke from spreading)

- Renter's Insurance (without a sprinkler system, more of your belongings may be damaged during a fire)

