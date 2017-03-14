Something is missing from this list of the most check-out library items: books

(Photo: Image provided by Getty Images)

DENVER - The Denver Public Library released its list of the ten most checked-out items from the last year and not a single book made the cut.

Instead, movies such as Jurassic World, The Martian, and the James Bond movie Spectre swept the list.

In fact all of the top 100 items checked out in 2016 were DVDs and they made up about 30 percent of the library's loans.

When it comes to books, the library checked out over four million last year.

The number one on that list was The Girl on the Train.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most checked-out items from 2016 according to the Denver Public Library:

10. The Martian - 2,975 checkouts

9. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 - 2,976 checkouts

8. Spectre - 3,012 checkouts

7. The Big Short - 3,368 checkouts

6. Everest - 3,414 checkouts

5. Jurassic World - 3,580 checkouts

4. Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation - 3,769 checkouts

3. Trainwreck - 3,832 checkouts

2. Bridge of Spies - 3,941 checkouts

1. Sicario - 4,199 checkouts

© 2017 KUSA-TV