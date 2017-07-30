(Photo: Barry Family)

NASHVILLE, TENN. (AP) - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says her only child has died of an apparent drug overdose.



A statement released Sunday from Barry and her husband, Bruce, says 22-year-old Max Barry died Saturday night in Jefferson County.



Max Barry graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.



The statement says the couple "cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child."



It adds that the family is asking for privacy "as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives."

Read the entire statement below:

“Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends. “Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 Associated Press