South Metro Fire Rescue's most senior firefighter dies

KUSA - Just two months after the diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumor, a member of the South Metro Fire Rescue family has died.

Firefighter Engineer Michael Freeman passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday.

Freeman began his career with the Cherry Hills Village Fire Department in 1974, holding badge number 74-1 and the honor of being SMFR’s most senior firefighter, South Metro said in a release.

Freeman was most recently assigned to Engine 33 located at Dry Creek Road and Quebec Street in Centennial.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all SMFR facilities and badges worn by SMFR personnel will be shrouded until further notice.

Details on a memorial service have not been released.

Freeman was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in late May 2017.

