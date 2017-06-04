Special fundraiser for SafeHouse Denver

KUSA - Women, men and children use the resources at SafeHouse Denver to help them get out of abusive relationships.

The organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a special fundraiser. We brought in SafeHouse Denver Director of Communications Ashley Golder to tell us more.

And the special event is a food tasting slated for June 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Westin Denver Downtown. You can find more information about that here: http://bit.ly/1HIOfCh

If you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship, you can get help now.

SafeHouse Denver has a bilingual 24-hour crisis line you can reach at 303-318-9989.

