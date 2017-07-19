KUSA
Spirit flight diverted to Denver, then canceled 2 hours later

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 10:34 PM. MDT July 19, 2017

A Spirit Airlines flight from Oakland to Baltimore Wednesday night was diverted to Denver and then canceled a couple hours after landing, airport authorities say.

Denver International Airport officials say the flight landed at 8:07 p.m. and was supposed to take off at 10:10 - but was since canceled.

The flight had to be diverted due to a 'possible disturbance,' officials say.

The FBI and Denver Police are investigating the incident. 

Spirit is reportedly working on accommodating their passengers. 

