Spirit flight diverted to Denver, then canceled 2 hours later

A Spirit Airlines flight from Oakland to Baltimore Wednesday night was diverted to Denver and then canceled a couple hours after landing, airport authorities say.

Denver International Airport officials say the flight landed at 8:07 p.m. and was supposed to take off at 10:10 - but was since canceled.

The flight had to be diverted due to a 'possible disturbance,' officials say.

The FBI and Denver Police are investigating the incident.

Spirit is reportedly working on accommodating their passengers.

