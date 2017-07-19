Spirit flight diverted to Denver, then canceled 2 hours later

A Spirit Airlines flight from Oakland to Baltimore Wednesday night was diverted to Denver and then canceled a couple hours after landing, airport authorities say.
Denver International Airport officials say the flight landed at 8:07 p.m. and was supposed to take off at 10:10 - but was since canceled.
The flight had to be diverted due to a 'possible disturbance,' officials say.
The FBI and Denver Police are investigating the incident.
Spirit is reportedly working on accommodating their passengers.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs