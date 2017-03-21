Spring cleaning in your neighborhood

Service to Others (Photo: Stock Image)

KUSA - March 20 marked the first day of spring which means many annual opportunities have returned.

Top of mind is enjoying the beautiful weather, gardening and if you are like us you also just realized you have unnecessary clutter taking up valuable space in your homes AND in your neighborhood.

Many cities not only offer a place to take your old couch, but also offer clean-up day’s intended to help revitalize your community.

Here are a few ways you can contribute in your area:

DENVER

Denver's great cleanup Day is happening May, 20 but you can start planning now.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2ntmTj0

LAKEWOOD

Lakewood yard waste clean up for organic and green waste is 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 29 and May 6.

For more information - http://bit.ly/2nEgq5h

THORNTON

Thornton offers a range of drop offs on varying dates throughout April and May that include electronics, paint, branch and limb, landfill days, and a chemical round-up.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2n1Snuc

AURORA

Aurora will offer six locations for their citizens to drop off large household waste on Saturday May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2ntENT0

CASTLE ROCK

The Town of Castle Rock- Spring up the creek will be hosting Scoop the Poop day on East Plum Creek and Sellars Gulch where volunteers will not only help pick up trash but also clean up animal waste that can potentially contaminate the water.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2nXv1VE

LITTLETON

The Littleton summer clean-up and recycling event for household items that traditional trash/rubbish collectors cannot accept and is the end of June/beginning of July.

For more information: http://bit.ly/2n7lKg2

BOULDER

The 15th annual Community Clean-up Day in Boulder is on May 20 and volunteers can help plant trees, clean up creeks and parks, restore trails, graffiti removal and more.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2nfTpF1

HIGHLANDS RANCH

Highlands Ranch is asking for volunteers on April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m to help clean up designated parks and open space.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2n1RlhR

ARVADA

Arvada is partnering up with SustainAbility to offer a Free drop-off Recycling Event.

The event will begin Tuesday, May 2 and go through Sunday, May 14.

For more information go to: http://bit.ly/2mmRUpn

HOUSEHOLD WASTE -

Tri-County Health Department organizes Household Chemical Roundups, no electronic waste will be accepted.

Adams and Douglas Counties:

- Saturday May 6 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Water World

Douglas County:

- Saturday May 20 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in Parker

For more information: http://bit.ly/1U6Ruwg

Are we missing something?

Let us know!

