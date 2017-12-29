State wants to form 'Coyote Crew' in Erie

Residents living near open space in Erie are reporting coyote attacks on their dogs. Colorado Parks & Wildlife wants to form a "Coyote Crew". (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

ERIE - In the growing community of Erie, expansion causes complication for wildlife and for people like Alison Medina.

"Absolutely, there's so much development here in Erie and it's happening so fast that the coyotes are getting pushed out," Medina said.

Now, in developments adjacent to open spaces, it seems the coyotes are pushing back, jumping over fences into people's yards. Medina says her neighbor had a coyote enter her home.

"She has two dogs. They were in the backyard and as they were coming back in through the doggie door, the coyote grabbed her second dog by the back leg and was pulling them out," Medina said.

She says the dog survived. But, now Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the Erie area has turned into a serious concern.

"We have a number, around 32 pets, that have been attacked by coyotes," Jennifer Churchill, public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said.

The state agency wants to form a Coyote Crew of volunteers to address the problem.

"Our Coyote Crew out there is probably going to be trained on understanding coyote biology, how to haze them, how to protect your pets," Churchill said.

Resident and dog owner Mike Riley says this is a reality for these developments that have sprouted up in what was once coyote lands.

"We live in a community that shares a natural environment for coyotes," Riley said. "So, I think a lot of it is just being aware to bring your pets in at night."

Churchill says the Coyote Crew must work to bring the community together for a collaborative effort of keeping coyotes away.

"It can't just be that you send a few people out to yell and stomp their feet at coyotes," Churchill said.

Medina says a little awareness will go a long way.

"I think it's a great idea to educate the public on how to live with coyotes," Medina said.

She says after the encounter with her neighbor, her family has changed the way they handle their pets.

"We used to let out dogs out in our backyard through our doggie door," Medina said. "We don't do that anymore. The doggie door is shut all the time. If we let them out in the backyard, we're with them."

If you want to find out more about the Coyote Crew in Erie, click here: https://www.erieco.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10091

