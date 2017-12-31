KUSA
Statements of support for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Leaders locally and nationally reacted swiftly to news of the ambush this morning.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 6:41 PM. MST December 31, 2017

HIGHLANDS RANCH – In the wake of a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a deputy, injured four others and sent two civilians to the hospital, politicians and law enforcement from across the country have offered up statements of support for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed while responding to a disturbance Sunday morning in Highlands Ranch. Parrish leaves behind a wife and two young children. 

Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, Jeff Pelle 32 and Tom O’Donnell, 41 were among the law enforcement injured. Two civilians suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. 

On Sunday night, DC Sheriff tweeted out photos of a growing memorial of flowers, balloons and American flags placed outside their Highlands Ranch substation. 

Here's a roundup of other messages and notes of support collected from social media. 

