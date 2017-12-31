HIGHLANDS RANCH – In the wake of a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a deputy, injured four others and sent two civilians to the hospital, politicians and law enforcement from across the country have offered up statements of support for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed while responding to a disturbance Sunday morning in Highlands Ranch. Parrish leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, Jeff Pelle 32 and Tom O’Donnell, 41 were among the law enforcement injured. Two civilians suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

On Sunday night, DC Sheriff tweeted out photos of a growing memorial of flowers, balloons and American flags placed outside their Highlands Ranch substation.

The memorial at our substation showing community support is amazing! We are so grateful for the support. Thank you everyone! #CopperCanyonOIS pic.twitter.com/w3yeNAqS4x — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 1, 2018

Here's a roundup of other messages and notes of support collected from social media. We'll update this list as we find more.

The call to protect and serve too often leads to this ultimate sacrifice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the @dcsheriff’s Office & the family & friends of Officer Parrish. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this tragedy.https://t.co/113WIIsLMV — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) December 31, 2017

My heart breaks for all of those affected by the terrible tragedy in Douglas County. Jaime and I are praying for the citizens and Deputies injured at the scene, and our hearts go out to the family of the Deputy who was fatally wounded. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) December 31, 2017

Grateful for the bravery of our law enforcement in Douglas County. Our prayers are with the families of the deputy who was killed and the other officers injured in the line of duty. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) December 31, 2017

Heartbroken by the news out of Highlands Ranch today. As story develops, my prayers are with the family of the fallen officer, the wounded and all those in the @dcsheriff family. Thx you for your service! — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) December 31, 2017

My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all! #LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Very sad to hear about the shooting in Highlands Ranch this morning. My heart goes out to those injured, including the first responders who acted so quickly and bravely to protect their community. https://t.co/r2Kb20bcug — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) December 31, 2017

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies & their families are in our thoughts today. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow. — Lafayette CO Police (@LafayettePolice) December 31, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues of @dcsheriff https://t.co/t2jvbrHsIa — CHPD (@CHVPD) December 31, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Deputy Parrish, @dcsheriff and those impacted by today’s shooting. https://t.co/tcpWRuU8FH — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) December 31, 2017

Our thought and prayers are with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office during their time of grief. https://t.co/GVII4wtUOq — Breckenridge Police (@BreckPolice) December 31, 2017

Rest in peace Deputy Zackari Parrish. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the @dcsheriff extended family. #EndofWatch — Kevin Klein (@DHSEM) December 31, 2017

Gone but never forgotten. Thank you for your service. We have the watch from here sir #NeverForget #ThinBlueLine #RIP https://t.co/i2LVvlLE3v — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 31, 2017

Our hearts are broken, but we will not be. We stand united in support of our @dcsheriff colleagues, and mourn with them the loss of Deputy Parrish. Please pray for his family and his agency as they cope with this senseless loss. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) December 31, 2017

Troop 1A extends our deepest sympathies to the family of Deputy Parrish and prayers to our injured brothers and sisters.



We stand proudly in support of the entire Douglas County Sheriff's Office family.



May our thoughts and prayers ease your sorrows. — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) December 31, 2017

We wear different patches, we drive different cars, but when one of us hurts we all hurt. We stand with @dcsheriff in the coming days and weeks. — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) December 31, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @dcsheriff Dept. and the family of the the Deputy who was killed in line of duty today. We will #NeverForget. Wishing a full and speedy recovery to the Deputies who were shot and injured. pic.twitter.com/1f0m4BrEIR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 31, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and others affected by this morning's shooting in Douglas County. #CopperCanyonOIS https://t.co/z3bhIfrJAp — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2017

Larimer OEM stands with Douglas County Sheriff's Office today after the loss of one of their own. pic.twitter.com/vfiyA4BVWx — Larimer OEM (@LarimerOEM) December 31, 2017

Praying for everyone impacted by the events in Highlands Ranch this morning, especially for the family of the officer who lost his life. https://t.co/zYI5Ge1T2z — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) December 31, 2017

Devastated to hear the news coming out of Douglas County, CO. My prayers are with the fallen deputy, the officers and civilians who were injured, and their families. @dcsheriff — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) December 31, 2017

We stand with our brothers and sisters in @dcsheriff, and pray for the best outcome possible. #bluelinefamily pic.twitter.com/76YxlELkaN — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) December 31, 2017

We are heartbroken by the news of the death of Zack Parrish, a DBU alumnus who was killed in the line of duty today. Please continue to pray for his wife, their two little girls, and their family. https://t.co/RKwBp6TYrW — D.B.U. (@DBUPatriots) December 31, 2017

