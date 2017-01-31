Staunton State Park gets second all-terrain wheelchair

Wayne Parkinson, president, Friends of Staunton State Park (left), Ted Hammon, park volunteer (center), Mike Hensic, Mark Madsen's brother-in-law (right.) Courtesy: Friends of Staunton State Park (Photo: Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Staunton State Park has just received a second all-terrain wheelchair for their program that gives disabled visitors the opportunity to enjoy the trails using the motorized track chair.

The all-terrain wheelchair operates on tank-like wheels, and can go off-road on dirt trails, and up inclines.

We told you about the first chair last fall.

The nonprofit, Friends of Staunton State Park, donated both of them to the park in memory of Mark Madsen.

Madsen grew up spending time fishing and hiking with his sons in the area that is now Staunton State Park.

In April 2001, Madsen got into a car accident that paralyzed him. He borrowed a track chair from Craig Hospital so he could continue exploring Staunton State Park.

Madsen died in 2015.

The chair can be reserved starting in May through October by calling the park office at 303-816-0912. There's no charge to use it.

