Stock Show parade canceled due to forecast

A 9NEWS file photo of the 2016 stock show parade. (Photo: KUSA file photo)

DENVER - While people in the Mile High City often joke that cold and snow is great “stock show weather,” it’s not necessarily the best conditions for a parade.

That’s why the National Western Stock Show announced Tuesday that it has canceled its annual kickoff parade, which was slated for Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits, and snow is expected.

The stock show starts Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. and runs for 16 days. For more information, go to: http://www.nationalwestern.com/

