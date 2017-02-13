Stolen urn goes unclaimed at Colorado sheriff's office

(Photo: Mesa County Sheriff' Office)

MESA COUNTY - An urn is among recovered stolen property that's gone unclaimed.

Deputies recovered the small decorative urn on Nov. 3, 2016. They said it was possibly stolen in October or November out of a car.

So far, authorities have been unsuccessful in finding its rightful owner.

The urn was found encased in a velvet blue box.

If you have any information about who this belongs to, call the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at (970) 242-6707.

(© 2017 KUSA)