Family of 20 siblings holds 50th annual reunion

James and Laura Newton had 20 kids in Mead. Eighteen of them grew up to adulthood. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

LONGMONT - If true wealth can be measured in family, then Susan Scorza may have won the lottery.

"I do think that quite often a lot of people do take it for granted," Scorza said. "Everybody just caught up in just daily life."

Scorza is helping set up for the 50th annual family reunion of the Newton family. Last year, 9NEWS did a story with them during their 49th reunion.

"Everybody lives, you know, all over the United States," Scorza said.

Everybody starts with James and Laura Newton who lived in Mead and started quite the family.

"There was 20 children and 18 lived to adulthood," Scorza said.

Mary Newton married one of those 20, Ron Newton.

"We have five generations represented at this reunion," Mary said.

In addition to their annual golf tournament dubbed the Newton Invitational Tournament, Mary Newton says the family is trying something new this year, a silent auction of family heirlooms.

"It came upon us that you know what, we need to keep some of these Newton wonderful treasures in the families," Mary said.

So, family members will bid on items like artwork, gold dishes, and even a Purple Heart medal to raise money for a scholarship that supports students at the University of Northern Colorado.

"I think it's important," said Pat Newton. "I just do."

Pat is one of the 20 siblings born ninth. She said carrying on this tradition of the family reunion for five decades is amazing.

"I'm so glad that we've carried on a tradition of years and years ago," Pat said.

But, out of the all the Newtons, there is one person who almost never knew about any of this.

"I was adopted as a child," Scorza said.

She didn't know she was Newton most of her life. She didn't know anything about her birth family.

"Particularly every birthday, I would look in the mirror and think who am I? Where do I come from?" Scorza said.

About 15 years ago, she hired a researcher who directed her to the Newton family. Scorza found out she was born to a young Rosemary Newton. Scorza was born as Marie Newton.

"It was really incredible to find out that my mother was the sixth of 20 children," Scorza said.

At the time, Scorza flew to Colorado to meet with her new aunt Pat.

"I was so excited," Pat said. "I was just so happy about it."

Scorza could not believe what she became a part of.

"Two words that came out my mouth was holy cow," Scorza said. "I think at the time I had 57 first cousins."

She now has 61 first cousins and the next generation has more than 100.

"You never know what you're gonna find and look what I found," Scorza said.

It's like winning the family lottery and they're all celebrating their true wealth for 50 years and counting.

"The kids are having kids and the grand kids are having kids," Scorza said.

