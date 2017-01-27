Storytellers: Denver man builds La-Z-Boy wheelchair

Guy Orvis rides around Denver on his La-Z-Boy wheelchair that he built himself. (Photo: Corky Scholl)

DENVER - Despite being disabled, Guy Orvis was never much for sitting around the house. So, instead of spending all day in his living room, he decided to take his living room with him wherever he goes.

"It's how I get around downtown here," Orvis said.

Orvis constructed his own La-Z-Boy wheelchair after seeing the idea online. He took apart a motorized wheelchair and mounted a recliner on top.

"It's comfortable as hell," Orvis said. "You know, my regular wheelchair is okay, but it doesn't steer the same as this."

Powered by two 3500 RPM motors, Orvis can drive his recliner all around downtown Denver at speeds up to 6-and-a-half miles per hour.

"Plus, you get about 15 miles to the charge," Orvis said.

Everywhere he goes, people have to stop him and ask him about his traveling creation.

"That's one of the main reasons I like bringing it up," Orvis said. "People just see it. They smile."

Years ago, he had a serious fall injuring his right knee forcing him to end his career and go on permanent disability. He can get up and walk, but it gives him a lot of trouble especially over long distances.

"I wish I wasn't disabled," Orvis said. "Trying to make the best out of it."

He fashioned a fog machine and blinking rope lights on the back. Whenever he heads out, Orvis says people always want to take his picture.

"I bet I'm on more Facebook pages than anything," Orvis said.

Orvis wants to build more La-Z-Boy wheelchairs for others. He has a friend who also uses a wheelchair.

"When I saw her and her chair, I thought this would be perfect for her," Orvis said.

The former mail carrier just loves taking his living room wherever he goes because it helps him keep on living.

"It's really funny. Everybody enjoys seeing it every time I bring it out," Orvis said. "It's like the first time I bring it out."

