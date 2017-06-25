Storytellers: Hiker tours all Denver breweries

Liz Thomas walked to every brewery in Denver in eight days. (Photo: Chris Hansen)

DENVER - After a few beers, even a crazy idea can sound like a good one. Liz Thomas suggested a Denver brewery tour.

"I think it's up to 100 miles and like 65 breweries," Thomas said.

She's doing them all on foot over a period of eight days.

"As a long-distance hiker, the only way I am going to be able to go to all these breweries if I dedicate a week and walked to all of them," Thomas said.]

Thomas can walk the walk. She is an accomplished through hiker known around the country under the trail name of "Snorkel".

"I used to hold the speed record on the Appalachian Trail," Thomas said. I've through-hiked the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Continental Divide Trail."

That's essentially walking from Mexico to Canada three times. But, this hike isn't through the wilderness. It's through the city and Thomas finds it just as scenic.

"Unless you're on an urban hike or you live in the area, you don't really get to see a lot of the cool new pedestrian infrastructures," Thomas said.

Some would argue that Thomas' trek is the most Denver way to see Denver.

"It's pretty incredible with all the new places that are opening up out there and all the neighborhoods that are embracing their local tap room. I think that's the really cool thing about it all," Scott Witsoe, owner of Wit's End Brewery, said.

Thomas said despite the challenges she has faced in the mountains and forest, this urban hike has its rigors.

"Among the people that I'm hiking with, we certainly have a lot of backcountry experience and already we're saying, this might have been the hardest hike any of us have done," Thomas said.

One of the toughest tasks, Thomas said, is figuring out logistics.

"One of the more difficult parts of the trip was trying to map it so that we hit the breweries when they're open," Thomas said.

One other tough task, Thomas said, dealing with all the alcohol.

"The drinking -- I'm definitely operating on a high level of dehydration this trip," Thomas said.

After eight long days, Thomas made it to her final destination at the Chain Reaction Brewery to a reception of friends and a few beers.

"The true definition of adventure is doing something you don't think is actually possible," Thomas said.

