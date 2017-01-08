Storytellers: Life in the hero business

Chuck Rozanski stands over his "ocean of comics" at his store, Mile High Comics. (Photo: Mike Grady)

DENVER - If you want all things super hero, Chuck Rozanski knows a thing or two.

"I truly love sorting comics, buying comics, owning comics," Rozanski said.

He's the owner of Mile High Comics living off a passion that started when he was 7 years old.

"By the time I was 14, I already had 10,000 comic books," Rozanski said.

Now, his collection is so big, it's essentially become the unofficial national archive of comic books and graphic novels.

"To have access to this much pop culture, media, and other stuff like that is, really unheard of," customer Michael Brackett said.

But if you ask Rozanski about his passion, he won't necessarily talk about comic books.

Rozanski would rather talk about helping the hungry and homeless on the streets of Denver. When he's not counting comic books, he's counting sandwiches.

Like a super hero, every week he takes on a real-life mission of saving others.

"It's gonna be great today, I bet we serve at least three or four thousand meals before the day is over," Rozanski said.

He volunteers with a group called Feeding Denver's Hungry. Rozanski likes to help homeless teenagers who attend a school called Urban Peak.

"Oh, it helps me out a lot especially cause I don't have a job yet. So, I can't really pay for food," Xavier, an 18-year-old homeless student, said.

Rozanski and the other volunteers also like to help disabled and elderly homeless from the St. Francis Center.

"They're very important. They're like angels and they do it with love and we're always so overwhelmed and happy," Patricia Powell, homeless, said.

Like a super hero, Rozanski even puts his own life at risk in the dark of night.

"I'll pile (food) in the back of my minivan and I'll drive by the alleys myself just handing out food to anybody I see," Rozanski said.

On Christmas Day, he says he drove through the worst parts of town looking for people to help.

"I did run into mentally ill people. I ran into people that were tweaking on meth. It's crazy out there," Rozanski said. "But, I did that on Christmas and that's I chose to spend my Christmas and I helped a whole bunch of people and I finally, when I ran out of food, I cried."

He does all this because he's been there.

"The year 1974 that I founded my first store, I lived in a car, a '63 Chevy Impala for four months," Rozanski said.

Even with all the comic books in the world, Rozanski says he can't get enough. He can't get enough food the hungry. He can't get enough help to volunteer. He can't find enough affordable housing for the homeless.

"I'm just someone who is trying to give back and I try to inspire others to give back," Rozanski said.

Though, he would never say it. When you ask people at the comic book store know about heroes, Rozanski sure sounds like one.

"I feel like a hero is someone who is able to be connected to their reality as well as to transcend it," Brackett said.

Rozanski just wants to help.

"Being out here, it's really not about being a super hero," Rozanski said. "It's about being the best person you can be."

(© 2017 KUSA)