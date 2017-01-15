Storytellers: Making memories at Mustard's

Ron and Sarah Shippert spend every wedding anniversary getting hot dogs at Mustard's Last Stand. (Photo: Chris Cheline)

DENVER - The last place one might think to make lasting memories might be Mustard's Last Stand.

"This my parents' 40th anniversary," Meagan Watson, said.

Watson decided to throw a surprise party at the only place it could be.

"Their first anniversary, they went out, did the fancy French restaurant and my mom was pregnant with me. They spent too much money, didn't have a great time," Watson said.

The next year, her parents went to Mustard's Last Stand for hot dogs instead and they've come back every year since.

"It doesn't surprise me at all. This is just so them," Sue Ellen Goss, friend, said.

Sarah and Ron Shippert usually dine alone.

"They do a movie. They go to Tattered Cover. They get a Chicago Dog," Watson said.

But this year, friends and family wanted to crash their yearly date.

"When I was thinking about coming, I thought do I need to wear my ball gown? Oh no, we're going to Mustard's Last Stand," Goss said.

Sarah and Ron walked in Mustard's to a greeting of "Surprise!".

"It was complete surprise for me," Ron Shippert said. "Apparently, they got together and decided to join us."

Sarah knew and had to help.

"I can keep a secret when I have to," Sarah Shippert said. "And, then I got this message today, bring the wedding picture. I was going, how do I get that in the car?"

After 40 years, Ron and Sarah still go together like hot dogs and buns.

"They are still in love and it is very apparent that they are in love and I think that is really cool," Brennan Shippert, son, said.

"We try to be a good team in the marriage. I think it's worked well. We've worked together. We started a business together,"; Sarah Shippert said.

They are putting the "Last" in Mustard's Last Stand.

"It's nice to see that Mustard's has lasted as long as we have," Sarah Shippert said.

