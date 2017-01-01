Storytellers: Teen inventor focuses on solving problems for others

KUSA - In the bedroom she shares with her younger brother and sister, Anahi Gandara-Rodgriguez quietly plays the ukulele.

Strumming a tune from the animated movie “The Book of Life,” she thinks about her own life. It’s not perfect. But it’s better than it used to be.

“We lived in an RV,” she said of her family of five. “We lived there for a year.”

Ever the optimist, the 15-year-old pushes her glasses up her nose and smiles.

“It was hard. But at the same time, we were together,” she said. “We had this little table where we would eat. And everybody was like ‘Hey, what did you do today?’”

The tenth grader lived in the RV shortly after her family came to the United States on tourism visas from Mexico. When she moved to Colorado, she started seeing her own potential.

“Now, I see my future and traveling around the world,” she said.

One thing that’s already helped change her life is Anahi’s knack for invention. She’s working on a prototype for a “smart cane” that would help the blind. It vibrates when it gets near an object.

“It tells a person when an object is coming towards them, so the person can avoid it.”

Anahi wants to make sure the cane is functional and affordable because she knows what it’s like to not be able to afford the things she needs.

She’s developing the cane at Hack School, an after-school program that challenges students to think of solutions to problems in their own neighborhoods.

“Anahi has changed dramatically as a student over the last eight months or so,” said her teacher Nathan Pai Schmidt.

Part of that change came when Anahi was invited to the White House. She’s been there twice and is now one of President Barack Obama’s White House Kid Science Advisors.

“The first time I went to the White House, I was like ‘Wow, I’m in the White House!’,” she said.

While she was there, Anahi got the ear of a White House staffer. She shared the issue that her family is now facing. Their travel visas have expired.

Anahi’s arrival date in the United States is just shy of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival immigration policy started by the Obama Administration.

“My family and I are worried about what’s going to happen to us,” she said. “If we’re going back to Mexico, I won’t have the opportunity that I have here.”

Instead of focusing on her own problems, though, Anahi chooses to think about the person whose life will, one day, be better with the invention of her smart cane. Her idea was sparked when she saw a blind man struggling to navigate a sidewalk.

“With this… his life will be much better,” she said.

Copyright 2016 KUSA