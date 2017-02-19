Storytellers: The autograph hunter of Highlands Ranch

(Photo: Anne Herbst, KUSA)

HIGHLANDS RANCH - Somewhere in a quiet Highlands Ranch neighborhood lives a hunter. He’s crafty, clever and a little unorthodox.

“I’m the only one that’s not in the mountains trudging around with a rifle,” hunter-of-sorts Kevin Fucile said. “No bullets—I’m all Sharpie.”

Fucile hunts celebrities, but not in a creepy, stalk-y way. He collects their autographs.

“Thousand of autographs, thousands of autographs,” Fucile said. “I’ve stopped counting.”

He’s been collecting signatures of movies stars, TV personalities, sports figures and musicians for about 30 years. It all started when he was a kid and his mom took him to Toys "R" Us to get an autograph from Evil Kenevil.

Fucile and his mom waited an hour before the stuntman packed up his stuff and left.

“I didn’t get his signature; I was pretty crushed,” Fucile said. “The good thing that came out of it was that my mom felt bad for me, and she actually bought me the Evil Kenevil wind-up toy.”

The most important thing? He did not get discouraged.

“Even though my first attempt of a celebrity autograph was crushed, it didn’t prevent me from liking what I do,” Fucile said.

He still does not have an Evil Kenevil autograph in his collection. He does have just about everyone else you can think of—Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Ben Affleck, Mel Gibson, Kate Winslet, Adam West, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford—and that’s just a few.

Fucile gets most of his autographs from Hollywood premieres.

“I do a lot of premieres,” Fucile said. “My nickname here in Colorado is Hollywood, and then people that don’t know me in Hollywood call me Denver.”

Fucile’s wife Tonja loves her husband's hobby.

“It’s kind of cool, crazy at times, but it keeps me entertained,” Tonja Fucile said. “I always tells people he keeps me young.”

The couple is expecting a baby this summer. Kevin Fucile hopes to share his hobby with his new daughter—and even has a new strategy to get more autographs.

“I asked Tonja how old can our daughter be when I take her to Hollywood Blvd. for the first time, because celebrities like signing for children,” Fucile said.

Don’t worry. He’s joking. For Fucile, this hobby is all about the fun, and the thrill of the hunt.

“To me, the stories and the fun with getting the autograph, that’s more important than actually getting the autograph,” Fucile said.

