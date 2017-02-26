Storytellers: The need to honor a friend

Share This Story

ARVADA - Life-long friendships often have ties to a school, a neighborhood or a team.

Logan Piz and Ian Tuttle never played on the same hockey team, but they knew about one another months before they met.



Logan remembers coming to practice a few years ago and someone handed him a sticker for his helmet. He was told it was to show support for a player on another Arvada team who was fighting cancer. Not too long after #64 went on Logan’s helmet, players were passing out another sticker, #43.

Logan Piz and Ian Tuttle (Photo: KUSA)

“It was pretty much just breathtaking,” Logan said about the moment he learned he had cancer.

Within days, the hockey family had rallied around his family and the opportunity arose to meet Ian.

Logan and Ian were invited to drop the puck at a Denver Cutthroats game. At the edge of the rink, their friendship began. The connection was immediate. They talked hockey, high school (Ralston Valley) and cancer.

Ian Tuttle (Photo: KUSA)

“We had so many things in common and it was just unreal, it didn’t seem like this could happen to two similar people,” Logan said.

Ian was diagnosed months before Logan, and while his prognosis was not encouraging, he never got discouraged.

His parents say his joyful and positive attitude never wavered and his faith was rock solid. Just a few months after meeting Logan, Ian passed away. The news hit Logan hard.

“I didn’t even grasp the concept of death really, like cancer, death. I didn’t put them together.”

Logan honored Ian after his death by wearing the #64 on his hockey jersey (Photo: KUSA)

Ian’s parents Beth and Wes live a life with grief and gratitude. Ian blessed them in countless ways. He taught them how to live with joy.

“For a guy with Parkinson’s disease to realize I need to wake up every day and carry the torch Ian left,” Wes said.

Logan’s cancer fight went on for about a year and at times he questioned whether he would ever play hockey again.

Eventually, he got strong enough to skate and made the team at Ralston Valley High School.

Ian's parents, Wes and Beth Tuttle (Photo: KUSA)

For three years straight he asked his coach if he could wear #64. He got his wish his senior year.

Wes and Beth gave their blessing to Logan to use that number.

“We’re so excited about Logan. How he’s doing, how he’s lived his life, how he’s honoring Ian.”



At the last regular season home game, seniors are singled out and their parents are brought out onto the ice.

Logan stands on the ice with Ian's parents at Ralston Valley High School's senior night. (Photo: KUSA)

Logan asked Ian’s parents to join his parents for the occasion. It was a moment very similar to the one that brought two friends together.

“I’ve played for him ever since he passed away. I still have the 64 sticker on my helmet. I haven’t forgotten him, any day since. I hope it’s a little special to them, because it’s special to me,” Logan said.