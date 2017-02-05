Storytellers: Lucha Libre & Laughs

(Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

DENVER - Something funny is going on inside the Oriental Theater. It's a show combining professional wrestling and stand-up comedy.

"I think it's just that perfect mix of energy. Comedy and wrestling are the peanut butter and jelly of fun," Nick Gossert, said.

Gossert is a part promoter, part referee. He is also the creator of Lucha Libre and Laughs.

"It's a fun experience that you can find no where else," Gossert said. ""There's nothing else to compare it to."

Lonnie Valdez is a Denver native and professional wrestler in the show.

(Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

It's a unique combination," Valdez said. "The commentary while we're wrestling is hilarious."

The commentators are touring comedians like Ian Douglas Terry.

"Now, I am a professional commentator for professional wrestling. That's the next logical step in a comedy career is eventually you are going to start yelling at people that are in better shape than you," Terry said.

(Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

During the matches, Terry will provide his insight on what's taking place.

"They're just so easy to make fun of cause they're just big dumb idiots that are beautiful and they make you angry and you resent them for how powerful they are," Terry said.

In between wrestling matches, the audience hears different stand-up comedy routines.

"The first time I came here, it was definitely crazy," Shawn Eagle, audience member, said. "I didn't know what to expect."

(Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

Though it seems like a funny combination, Gossert says putting wrestlers and comedians together actually makes sense.

"It's all the same personalities," Gossert said. "Just depending on whether you're bearing your soul to the stage with a microphone or bearing your chest and getting thrown off the top rope."

The shows are usually in Denver, but Lucha Libre and Laughs is now putting on out-of-state events.

"Telling jokes, making fun of it, but still telling the story, it's a great experience," Gossert said.

