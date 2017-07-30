The streets of Fairplay belong to the burros - at least for one day

FAIRPLAY - One day out of the year, for the last 69 years, Front Street in Fairplay, CO, belongs to the burros.

“This is the longest and hardest race that pack burro racing has,” said Julie Bullock, the special events coordinator for Fairplay. “It’s celebrating the role of the burro and mining in our town.”

Fairplay’s Burro Days attracts racers from all over the world. There are two races—one is 15 miles, and one is just under 29 miles. This year, the race attracted 67 runners.

“The sport is becoming popular with the younger generation,” Bullock said. “A lot of the older generation of runners are training the younger generation of runners, and I think they all fall in love with the burros.”

Fairplay’s race is part of pack burro racing’s triple crown. It is the first race in the triple crown. The next is in Leadville, August 6, 2017, and the last is in Buena Vista on August 13, 2017.

