Woman who regained sight has simple message: 'take it all in'

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

KUSA - It is 5:45 a.m. in Buena Vista and the horizon is beginning to show signs of the new day.

“If you can wake up with the mountains, that’s a gift,” 69-year-old Sammie McKay said as she looked at the approaching sunrise.

It’s a scene McKay has seen hundreds of times in all her years living in Buena Vista.

Her home, which has hugged the side of Mount Columbia for decades, has allowed daily views of a valley thousands travel far and wide to see every year.

But it’s never looked as beautiful as it does on this February day.

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

“My gracious,” she exclaimed as layers of pink begin casting themselves on the Collegiate Peaks. “Oh what I’ve missed.”

What I’ve missed. McKay uses those words because 15 years ago she began losing her sight.

She found out when she visited a specialist for blurry vision.

“The specialist told me I had macular degeneration,” she recalls. “[He told me] there was nothing that could be done and I was supposed to go home, eat broccoli, and go blind.”

At the time McKay didn’t know the magnitude of what she would lose.

“It’s numbing,” she said.

McKay knew she wouldn’t be able to see, but the realization that she would miss moments didn’t come until a few years later when she visited her dying father for the last time.

(Photo: Sammie McKay)

“It was very hard,” McKay said as her eyes began to tear. “Tough was getting down on my hands and knees at the cemetery to feel the headstone to make sure the names were all engraved and everything was as it should be.”

At her age, with her diagnosis, it would have been easy for McKay to sit indoors and lose the vitality that made her move to Buena Vista in the first place, but she didn’t.

“My light had to be made from in here,” McKay said patting the portion of her chest above her heart. “And that's what kept a smile on my face.”

Every day, McKay would take her guide dog, Kielney, on a walk around town.

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

There was no specific distance or destination. For McKay it was about being outdoors and exploring the world in a different way.

“I had to make a mental map,” she said. “And what I learned is that things change. Have you ever smelled the snow? Because I have. You see the world in a different way.”

It was a lesson in rediscovery McKay willingly embraced until 2014, when a pain behind her right eye led her once more to the doctor, and the realization that things could change once more.

“I didn't have to be blind,” she said. “[The specialist told me] the [cataracts surgery] was nothing that was a possibility at the time I saw the doctor, but what did I have to lose? I had already lost everything.”

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

Doctors said the procedure likely wouldn’t work as it involved removing and replacing McKay's cataracts as well as reorganizing parts of her eye.

Come surgery day, though, a worried McKay went through with it.

Afterward, she removed the bandages from her eyes.

“The minute I opened my eye light flooded,” she recalls in vivid detail. “I saw a sign and read it and the doctor said but you’re not supposed to see. The colors on the boxes of medicine were so bright. It was the overwhelming emotion that had welled up over years within me, that I had realized at that very moment, when I could finally see again, that, yes, there is hope and yes all my work was not in vain.”

Which brings us back to the sunrise three years after McKay's sight returned.

“If you look out there you'll see yourself reflected,” she said looking at peaks that have transformed into an orange glow. “I see a young woman who took [sight] for granted, and the gift that has been given back.”

Where we see beauty, McKay sees something different -- a second chance.

“Take it all in,” she said. “Because there’s a subtle fear that knows you may lose it and never get it back.”

Since regaining her sight, McKay has become a mentor for blind men and women in her area.

She hopes her story serves as an inspiration for anyone going through similar hardships.

