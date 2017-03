Aurora Fire Rescue control a fire on S Cathay Ct in Aurora (Photo: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA - Aurora Fire Rescue has a structure fire under control on S. Cathay Ct in Aurora, near the intersection of S. Tower Rd and E. Louisiana Ave.

The blaze happened in an apartment building, damaging 4 units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

