'Suits for Soldiers' helping military members transition into civilian workforce

LONE TREE, COLO. - Some businesses want to do what they can to show their appreciation for our military members.

That's the idea behind the "Suits for Soldiers" event.

It got started Thursday in Lone Tree.

It's meant to help service members transition into the civilian workforce.

Business clothing is donated to help veterans put their best foot forward while looking for a new career.

"It's good support from the community to help us veterans transition. I feel honored that people are out there to help veterans," said Daniel Rosalez, an Sergeant First Class in the Army. "Without them, you know, none of this would be available to us."

It is a two-day event being held in the PSCU Community Room in the Lone Tree building on 1000 Park Meadows Dr.

It will happen again Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Service Credit Union and Farmers Insurance teamed up for the event.

